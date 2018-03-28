WC DA says WhatsApp texts show ANC fueled Overstrand land protests

The DA is accusing ANC leaders Cameron Dugmore and Faiez Jacobs of plotting to encourage community members to run amok.

CAPE TOWN - Last week’s abortive land grab in Overstrand has sparked a political row between the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the African National Congress (ANC).

The DA is accusing ANC leaders Cameron Dugmore and Faiez Jacobs of plotting to encourage community members to run amok.

Violent protests erupted in the area last week over service delivery and access to land.

The DA says it’s come upon photographs of a WhatsApp exchange between the ANC’s Cameron Dugmore and Jacobs.

The photos appear to show Dugmore typing a message that says: “This is a campaign we must lead and drive in terms of our policies.”

Now DA provincial leader and Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela wants Dugmore hauled before the ethics committee.

“We were suspecting that there was a third force here. And when you see a message like that facing that kind of situation then you come to a conclusion that there are sinister motives from the opposition.”

Dougmore has rejected the claims out of hand, saying there was nothing conspiratorial about the message at all.

“The allegations they’ve made consist of a photograph of a text that I was sending to the provincial secretary and, in fact, the content is exactly the same as I had posted on Facebook at 22:00 the night before.”

The ANC has supported the contents of the post and says Dougmore had done nothing wrong.