WC DA says WhatsApp texts show ANC fueled Overstrand land protests
The DA is accusing ANC leaders Cameron Dugmore and Faiez Jacobs of plotting to encourage community members to run amok.
CAPE TOWN - Last week’s abortive land grab in Overstrand has sparked a political row between the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the African National Congress (ANC).
The DA is accusing ANC leaders Cameron Dugmore and Faiez Jacobs of plotting to encourage community members to run amok.
Violent protests erupted in the area last week over service delivery and access to land.
The DA says it’s come upon photographs of a WhatsApp exchange between the ANC’s Cameron Dugmore and Jacobs.
The photos appear to show Dugmore typing a message that says: “This is a campaign we must lead and drive in terms of our policies.”
Now DA provincial leader and Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela wants Dugmore hauled before the ethics committee.
“We were suspecting that there was a third force here. And when you see a message like that facing that kind of situation then you come to a conclusion that there are sinister motives from the opposition.”
Dougmore has rejected the claims out of hand, saying there was nothing conspiratorial about the message at all.
“The allegations they’ve made consist of a photograph of a text that I was sending to the provincial secretary and, in fact, the content is exactly the same as I had posted on Facebook at 22:00 the night before.”
The ANC has supported the contents of the post and says Dougmore had done nothing wrong.
Popular in Politics
-
DA rally in support of Trollip kicks off in PE CBD
-
Land grabs pose risks, warns Patricia de Lille
-
[OPINION] A lament for the state of our democracy
-
Mashaba calls on City of Joburg to probe contract with NGO he chaired
-
[ANALYSIS] Can Ramaphosa solve South Africa’s land-grab problem?
-
[LISTEN] Mashaba admits endorsing NGO he chaired for city funding
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.