[Watch] SA beer trolls Aussies (who love it, until they hear it’s from Newlands)

Kabous Le Roux | 13 hours ago

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks branding and advertising expert Andy Rice to share with him the week’s advertising “heroes” and “zeroes”.

This week, Rice critiqued a very funny, sneaky campaign in Australia by Cape Town’s Newlands Spring Brewing Co.

He gave the campaign a “hero” rating.

Newlands Spring Brewing Co recently set up a promotion of their beer in Newlands, Australia.

At first they didn’t mentioned the “Newlands” where it produces its beer is the one where the Australian cricket team this past weekend got smashed, despite tampering with the ball.

The Australians LOVED the Capetonian beer…

Until they were told it was from Newlands… in South Africa!

LOL!

Watch the hilarious ad below:

For more detail; listen to the interview in the audio below.

This article first appeared on 702 : [Watch] SA beer trolls Aussies (who love it, until they hear it’s from Newlands)

