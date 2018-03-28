Vicki Momberg handed three years in jail for racist rant, one year suspended
Momberg was found guilty on four counts of crimen injuria after a racist rant that was captured on video in Northriding in 2016.
JOHANNESBURG – Convicted racist Vicki Momberg has been sentenced to three years in prison by the Randburg magistrates court on Wednesday morning.
Momberg was found guilty on four counts of crimen injuria after a racist rant that was captured on video in Northriding in 2016.
In the video, Momberg is heard complaining about black people and calling a police officer the k-word - after a smash and grab.
#VickiMomberg The magistrate says the Court looks at Momberg’s words as intentional. HM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 28, 2018
#VickiMomberg The Magistrate says this case has become a matter of public interest - with some calling for direct imprisonment while others say that would be harsh. She says the State has however called for Momberg to be handed a jail term. HM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 28, 2018
#VickiMomberg has been sentenced to three years in prison, with one year suspended. HM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 28, 2018
#VickiMomberg legal representative has asked that the court extend Momberg’s bail for a week while he prepares an appeal. He says while court has handed down sentence - there is a minimal flight risk. The state opposes this. HM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 28, 2018
