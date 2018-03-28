Vicki Momberg denied bail following sentencing

Earlier on Wednesday morning, Momberg was sentenced to two years direct imprisonment for a racist rant caught on camera.

JOHANNESBURG - Convicted racist Vicki Momberg has been denied bail in the Randburg magistrates court.

She was found guilty on four counts of crimen injuria after she was filmed hurling racial slurs at a black police officer, who was trying to help her, after she was involved in a smash and grab.

More to follow.