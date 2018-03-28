US woman jailed for pointing gun at daughter
Fasshon Shivers took a photo of herself pointing a handgun at her 17-month-old daughter and texted it to the child’s father as she was “trying to force the father to be a better dad”.
JOHANNESBURG - An Ohio woman has been sentenced to four years in prison after she texted a photo of herself pointing a semi-automatic handgun at her 17-month-old daughter.
The New York Post is reporting that 31-year-old Fasshon Shivers received the sentence after pleading guilty to attempted kidnapping and a gun specification.
Prosecutors say she took the photo at her home in Columbus and texted it to the child’s father on 31 May 2017.
Her lawyer says she was “overwhelmed” and “trying to force the father to be a better dad.”
The child is now in her father’s custody.
Shivers will be eligible for early release after serving one year in prison.
