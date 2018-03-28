Unisa ready to cooperate with police in alleged rape case against board member

Pretoria police confirmed Tuesday that a rape and sexual assault case had been opened against the senior official after a Unisa employee made the allegations.

JOHANNESBURG – The University of South Africa (Unisa) says it is prepared to cooperate with a police investigation into alleged sexual harassment by a board member of its early childhood development unit.

Gugulethu Ncube took to a campus website to detail how she was allegedly manipulated into sleeping with the board member after he threatened to fire her.

Unisa says that it is investigating.

Unisa's Martin Ramotshela says that the institution has suspended the suspected sexual abuser pending its own investigation.

“A decision was taken to suspend the two employees. The one is against whom the sexual allegation is made, the second is against whom the allegation is made that when the matter was reported, he did nothing about it.”

In another matter involving a professor who has allegedly been manipulating students to sleep with him at the university, Ramotshela says they are also investigating.

“A commitment that we can give as the university is that these matters are receiving priority attention.”

He says however that unlike the board member, this professor has not been suspended.