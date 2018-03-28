Unisa ready to cooperate with police in alleged rape case against board member
Pretoria police confirmed Tuesday that a rape and sexual assault case had been opened against the senior official after a Unisa employee made the allegations.
JOHANNESBURG – The University of South Africa (Unisa) says it is prepared to cooperate with a police investigation into alleged sexual harassment by a board member of its early childhood development unit.
Pretoria police confirmed Tuesday that a rape and sexual assault case had been opened against the senior official after a Unisa employee made the allegations.
Gugulethu Ncube took to a campus website to detail how she was allegedly manipulated into sleeping with the board member after he threatened to fire her.
Unisa says that it is investigating.
Unisa's Martin Ramotshela says that the institution has suspended the suspected sexual abuser pending its own investigation.
“A decision was taken to suspend the two employees. The one is against whom the sexual allegation is made, the second is against whom the allegation is made that when the matter was reported, he did nothing about it.”
In another matter involving a professor who has allegedly been manipulating students to sleep with him at the university, Ramotshela says they are also investigating.
“A commitment that we can give as the university is that these matters are receiving priority attention.”
He says however that unlike the board member, this professor has not been suspended.
Popular in Local
-
Gigaba again forced to defend his nationality in Parliament
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 27 March 2018
-
Senior Crime Intelligence official locked out in row over suspension
-
Australian trio await fate for roles in ball-tampering scandal
-
79 people arrested in Hermanus following violent protests over land
-
Guptas in hot water in India after court no-show
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.