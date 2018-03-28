Trollip confident he will survive no confidence motion
The EFF tabled the motion earlier this month, shortly after the DA opposed an EFF motion on land expropriation without compensation in the National Assembly.
JOHANNESBURG - Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip says he's confident he will survive Thursday's motion of no confidence against him.
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) tabled the motion earlier this month, shortly after the Democratic Alliance (DA) opposed an EFF motion on land expropriation without compensation in the National Assembly.
The motion was brought forward by the EFF and has been supported by the African National Congress.
The DA has collaborated with the Patriotic Alliance for its one vote in the council to keep Trollip on as mayor.
Trollip says this may simply be an opportunity to rework the DA’s relationship with smaller political parties.
“If you have an agreement and your partner keeps breaking it, you will have to terminate that agreement. We had to do that with the UDM and we are prepared to do that along our lines of values and principles. Maybe we can get the other small parties to collaborate with us so that we can put a more stable coalition government together in Nelson Mandela Bay.”
