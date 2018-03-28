Three children die in separate CT fires
In the latest incidents, a 7-year-old boy lost his life in a fire at a house in Khayelitsha on Wednesday morning and two children died in a fire in Belhar.
CAPE TOWN - Three children have died in two separate fires in Cape Town over the past two days.
In the latest incident, a 7-year-old boy lost his life in a fire at a house in Khayelitsha on Wednesday morning.
The City's Fire and Rescue Services' Theo Layne: "One male minor sustained fatal burns. The cause of the fire hasn't been determined. The incident has been handed over to the SAPS for their investigation."
On Tuesday, two relatives aged 5 and 1-years-old lost their lives when a blaze broke out on the third floor of a block of flats along Chestnut Way in Belhar.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage and police have launched an investigation.
