'They should occupy that piece of land'
CAPE TOWN - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the Western Cape say that if authorities don't act to make land and housing available to the poor, then they must take matters into their own hands.
The party has however denied its involvement in a land grab bid in a Hermanus community.
Zwelihle community leaders met with local and provincial government officials on Tuesday in a bid to defuse tensions.
A failed land invasion last week sparked the violence.
The EFF's provincial chairperson Bernard Joseph: "The people have a challenge pertaining to housing and human settlements in the area where they live and the council doesn't make a plan. It's only correct or the community to mark that land for themselves. They should occupy that piece of land."
