Stormy Daniels files motion to have Trump testify about alleged relationship
Pornstar Stormy Daniels alleges she had unprotected sex with Donald Trump in 2006, a year after he married Melania Trump.
JOHANNESBURG - Pornstar Stormy Daniels has filed a court motion for United States President Donald Trump to testify about her claim that they had a relationship.
Her lawyer wants sworn testimony from Trump about a "hush" agreement the actress says she signed.
Daniels alleges she had unprotected sex with Trump in 2006, a year after he married Melania Trump.
It's an allegation he denies.
Daniels says she signed an agreement to keep quiet about her claims in exchange for R1.5 million of "hush" money in October 2016, just days before the presidential election.
In an interview with CBS News, Daniels says she's been threatened.
She said: “I was in a parking lot going to a fitness class with my infant daughter taking from the seats, facing backwards in the backseat, diaper bags - getting all the stuff out. And a guy walked up to me and said to me “leave Trump alone, forget this story.” And then he leaned around and looked at my daughter and said: “that’s a beautiful little girl it would be a shame if something happened to her mom” and then he was gone."
