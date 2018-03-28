Popular Topics
Steinhoff probe: PwC yet to question Markus Jooste

The former Steinhoff CEO is in hot water with Parliament after he declined, through his lawyers, a request to attend a joint committee hearing.

FILE: Markus Jooste. Picture: Supplied.
FILE: Markus Jooste. Picture: Supplied.
54 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) says it has had full cooperation from everyone concerned in its investigation into the Steinhoff accounting scandal, except for former CEO Markus Jooste.

Jooste is in hot water with Parliament after he declined, through his lawyers, a request to attend a joint committee hearing on Wednesday, saying it would put his right to a fair trial at risk.

The Hawks have, meanwhile, confirmed that they are investigating three complaints against Jooste.

PwC African forensic services unit head Louis Strydom says they have yet to question Jooste.

“We haven’t been able to interview Mr Jooste – we did extend an invitation to Mr Jooste to actually talk to us. It didn’t happen. There were conditions attached to that, which was unacceptable to us.”

Strydom says PwC hopes to conclude its probe by the end of the year, but has warned that the investigation is complex.

Jooste is, meanwhile, to be subpoenaed to appear before the joint parliamentary committees.

Former Steinhoff chief financial officer Ben le Grange will be given 10 days to confirm that he will appear before the committees, or he too will be subpoenaed.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

