Steinhoff probe: PwC yet to question Markus Jooste
The former Steinhoff CEO is in hot water with Parliament after he declined, through his lawyers, a request to attend a joint committee hearing.
CAPE TOWN - PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) says it has had full cooperation from everyone concerned in its investigation into the Steinhoff accounting scandal, except for former CEO Markus Jooste.
Jooste is in hot water with Parliament after he declined, through his lawyers, a request to attend a joint committee hearing on Wednesday, saying it would put his right to a fair trial at risk.
The Hawks have, meanwhile, confirmed that they are investigating three complaints against Jooste.
PwC African forensic services unit head Louis Strydom says they have yet to question Jooste.
“We haven’t been able to interview Mr Jooste – we did extend an invitation to Mr Jooste to actually talk to us. It didn’t happen. There were conditions attached to that, which was unacceptable to us.”
Strydom says PwC hopes to conclude its probe by the end of the year, but has warned that the investigation is complex.
Jooste is, meanwhile, to be subpoenaed to appear before the joint parliamentary committees.
Former Steinhoff chief financial officer Ben le Grange will be given 10 days to confirm that he will appear before the committees, or he too will be subpoenaed.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Business
-
Petrol price hiked by 72 cents
-
[ALERT] Reserve Bank cuts repo rate by 25 basis points
-
[Watch] SA beer trolls Aussies (who love it, until they hear it’s from Newlands)
-
100 companies sign up for YES initiative
-
Heineken pulls beer ad after Chance the Rapper complains of racism
-
DTI says companies affected by listeriosis could face legal action
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.