Solly Msimanga cautions DA against ‘ANC bashing’
The Tshwane mayor spoke to Eyewitness News about his campaign to be the party’s next federal chair when the DA holds its congress.
JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga has cautioned the Democratic Alliance (DA) against the “bashing of the African National Congress (ANC) 27/4”, saying if the party wants to perform well in next year’s elections, it must come up with a proper strategy for campaigning.
Msimanga spoke to Eyewitness News about his campaign to be the party’s next federal chair when the DA holds its congress next week.
Msimanga wants to be part of the DA’s top leadership and take over from Athol Trollip as the party’s federal chair.
There are few things he would like to see change if he is elected, and that includes the party’s culture of always having a go at the ANC.
“We need to stop this issue of ANC bashing.”
But could that be because the DA is now without ammunition given that the man it always faulted is no longer in office?
“I want to see a more focused campaign. The ANC is now showing chances of getting a two-thirds majority.”
What Msimanga does admit though is that the party was once at some point concerned about the so-called “Ramaphoria”.
He says he wants the DA to improve how it communicates, telling Eyewitness News that he is unhappy with how the party handled the Patricia de Lille saga.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
