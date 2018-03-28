Senior Crime Intelligence official locked out in row over suspension
Brigadier Leonora Phetle is accused of falsifying the former acting head of the unit’s security clearance and was served with a suspension two weeks ago.
PRETORIA – It has emerged that police management has had to revoke building access and even wheel-clamp a senior Crime Intelligence official’s car because she refuses to accept that she has been suspended.
Brigadier Leonora Phetle is accused of falsifying the former acting head of the unit’s security clearance and was served with a suspension two weeks ago.
National Commissioner Khehla Sitole told Parliament earlier this month that the investigation against the brigadier is at an advance stage and the docket was with prosecutors.
Eyewitness News has seen the notice of suspension signed by Phetle two weeks ago, which confirms that she was suspended on suspicion of committing fraud.
But Crime Intelligence insiders say that Phetle refused to vacate her office and hand over her cellphone, appointment certificate and official vehicle.
This apparently prompted the unit’s acting head, King Ngcobo, to revoke her building access and changed the lock to her office.
Eyewitness News has seen pictures of Phetle’s wheel-clamped Mercedes-Benz which was ordered by Ngcobo after she refused to hand over the keys.
It’s understood Phetle has now approached Sitole to ask him to rescind her suspension.
The police declined to comment on the matter, saying it was being dealt with internally.
