Sassa: There will be no hiccups to grant payments

Sassa says around 3 million grant beneficiaries receive cash at pay points administered by CPS. But government said it had cut the number from 2.8 million cash recipients to less than 800 000.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) says there will be no hiccups in the payment of social grants next week.

But there does appear to be some confusion over exactly how many beneficiaries will receive their grants in cash through the extension of Sassa's relationship with Cash Paymaster Services (CPS).

The Constitutional Court on Friday granted an application to extend the cash payment contract for another six months.

Parliament’s Social Development Committee has on Wednesday heard that all the money transfers have already been made to allow for the disbursement of grants through the various payment channels.

The social security agency says around 3 million grant beneficiaries will next week receive cash at pay points administered by CPS.

But just two weeks ago, government said the inter-ministerial committee working on the social grants crisis had whittled down 2.8 million cash recipients, to less than 800 000.

Sassa general manager Dianne Dunkerley says cash payments will be made from the 3 April.

But she has warned of future risks.

“We need to very seriously look at the future of cash payments. We know there are areas where there is no other infrastructure and cash payments are absolutely necessary, but we need to see how we are going to manage this.”

She says if a legal challenge is brought against a new cash service provider, it will pose a serious threat to terminating Sassa's relationship with CPS within the next 6 months.