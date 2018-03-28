SAHRC welcomes sentence handed down to Vicki Momberg
Momberg was caught on camera in 2016 racially abusing police officers who were trying to help her after a smash and grab incident.
JOHANNESBURG - The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has welcomed the sentence handed down to convicted racist Vicki Momberg.
The Randburg Magistrates Court sentenced Momberg to three years behind bars - with one year suspended.
The commission’s Gail Smith said: “Our Constitution protects the right to human dignity. Human dignity is not a vague nebulous concept in the contest of South Africa. It is a real issue which is protected by the Constitution… it’s a human right.”
Meanwhile, the Justice Ministry says the sentence handed down to Momberg is fitting especially in a country where people have persisted in using the k-word.
While handing down the sentence on Wednesday, Magistrate Pravina Raghoonandan said the courts had in the past punished people who used the k-word, but that action was clearly an insufficient deterrent.
Deputy Justice Minister John Jeffery says Momberg’s jail sentence is what was missing.
“We welcome the sentence that was handed down. For too long people have been able to say appalling things and get away effectively with a slap on the wrist.”
He says Momberg’s sentence is further justified because she was not repentant and was unwilling to take responsibility.
The court has ruled that Momberg stays behind bars until next week’s application for leave to appeal.
WATCH: 2 years in jail for convicted racist Vicki Momberg
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
