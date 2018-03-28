Russian envoy warns world risks 'Cold War' if anti-Moscow bias continues
Russia denies any part in the 4 March nerve agent attack on former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in England.
SYDNEY – Russia’s Ambassador to Australia said on Wednesday the world will enter into a “Cold War situation” should the West continue its bias against Moscow in response to the nerve agent attack against a former Soviet spy in Britain.
“The West must understand that the anti-Russian campaign has no future,” Russian Ambassador Grigory Logvinov told reporters in Canberra. “If it continues, we will be deeply in a Cold War situation.”
Russia denies any part in the 4 March nerve agent attack on former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in England.
The United States and governments across Europe are expelling Russian diplomats en masse in response.
Australia said on Tuesday it would expel two Russian diplomats, prompting Logvinov’s impromptu address to the media on Wednesday morning.
Logvinov rejected claims that Moscow was behind the attack and said Russia has yet to decide on its response to the diplomatic action by British allies.
“I said we have no evidence. The British stubbornly denied giving any evidence. They have denied following the provisions and protocol of the Convention on Prohibition of Chemical Weapons,” he said.
Popular in World
-
Guptas in hot water in India after court no-show
-
Barrage of missiles on Saudi Arabia ramps up Yemen war
-
Ex-Playboy model tells CNN she 'was in love' with Trump
-
Uber’s use of fewer safety sensors prompts questions after Arizona crash
-
[WATCH] Whistleblower: It's my duty to tell people
-
Gupta brothers reportedly fail to show up at Indian tax court
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.