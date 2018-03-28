Ramaphosa urges more businesses to get involved in youth employment
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the private sector needs to embrace the YES initiative and help young people get absorbed in the job market.
JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on more businesses to get involved with the Youth Employment Service (YES) in order to help more young people employable.
The president launched the initiative on Tuesday with 100 companies that have already signed up to give internship opportunities to thousands of young people between the ages of 18 and 35.
The companies well get incentives in the form of employment tax incentive rebates.
The scheme aims to create more than one million paid work experience for young people over the next three years.
Ramaphosa says the private sector needs to embrace the YES initiative and help young people get absorbed in the job market.
“And if we do not do this, their futures will be dashed by the devastating legacy of that past.”
He says the initiative is critical for the development of young people.
“Another central pillar of this effort must be the development of skills as well as capabilities for our young people.”
Ramaphosa says most of the youth taking part in the initiative won’t be dropped at the end of the program but will ultimately get jobs from the companies providing them with internship opportunities.
