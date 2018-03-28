Prove your own spies did not poison Skripal, Russia tells Britain
Ties between London and Moscow are badly strained by the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury.
MOSCOW - The Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday demanded London prove British spies did not poison a former double agent in England, saying in the absence of such proof it would regard the incident as an attempt on the lives of Russian citizens.
Britain alleges Russia was to blame, but Moscow says it was not involved.
“An analysis of all the circumstances ... leads us to think of the possible involvement in it (the poisoning) of the British intelligence services,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.
“If convincing evidence to the contrary is not presented to the Russian side we will consider that we are dealing with an attempt on the lives of our citizens because of a massive political provocation.”
