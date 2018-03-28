Petrol price hiked by 72 cents

1 suspect killed, cop wounded in Joburg shootout
JOHANNESBURG - The Energy Department has announced that the fuel price is set to rise by 72 cents and diesel will cost 65.20c/l more from 4 April.
The wholesale price of illuminating paraffin will drop 2.30c/l, while the retail price of LPG will increase by 39.00c/kg.
One of the main reasons for the fuel price adjustments are the increase in the Fuel and Road Accident Fund Levies by 22.0cpl and 30.0cpl, respectively, as announced by the Minister of Finance in his Budget Speech on 21 February 2018.
