NUM alarmed by spike in mine deaths following Harmony Gold incident
Two miners have been killed at the Harmony Gold’s Joel mine near Theunissen in the Free State.
It is understood that the incident happened on Tuesday during a seismic related ground fall.
The National Union of Mineworkers says that the increase in deaths of mine workers across the country has become alarming.
The unions Peter Bailey: "Because of irrespective of how many people die in the sector, if you look at the end of the year, the exorbitant bonuses that are paid to CEOs and the executive members, then its actually shocking. It gives you an indication of the low value that is attached to black human life."
