NUM alarmed by spike in mine deaths following Harmony Gold incident

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
Go

NUM alarmed by spike in mine deaths following Harmony Gold incident

Two miners have been killed at the Harmony Gold’s Joel mine near Theunissen in the Free State.

FILE: Miners at work in a mine shaft. Picture: AFP
FILE: Miners at work in a mine shaft. Picture: AFP
43 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Two miners have been killed at the Harmony Gold’s Joel mine near Theunissen in the Free State.

It is understood that the incident happened on Tuesday during a seismic related ground fall.

The National Union of Mineworkers says that the increase in deaths of mine workers across the country has become alarming.

The unions Peter Bailey: "Because of irrespective of how many people die in the sector, if you look at the end of the year, the exorbitant bonuses that are paid to CEOs and the executive members, then its actually shocking. It gives you an indication of the low value that is attached to black human life."

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA