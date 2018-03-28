Nkoana-Mashabane: Govt won't allow chaos regarding land expropriation
Nkoana-Mashabane has acknowledged that great progress has been made in the past 24 years to redistribute land but it can now move faster.
JOHANNESBURG – Land Reform Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane says government has never reacted to provocation and will not allow any chaos regarding land expropriation without compensation to take place.
In Gauteng and the Western Cape, residents have been trying to grab land for the past few weeks which has been strongly criticized by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Agriculture groups, government and activists are taking part in a land debate in Illovo.
Nkoana-Mashabane says that South Africans must not be selfish when trying to address the land issue but aim at taking the entire country forward.
“We can actually all work together, we don’t need money to make true correcting the original sin of making blacks feel like they’re second-class citizens in this country.”
Nkoana-Mashabane has acknowledged that great progress has been made in the past 24 years to redistribute land but it can now move faster.
The minister says there is no international example of successful land redistribution that South Africa can look to for answers.
Popular in Local
-
Gigaba again forced to defend his nationality in Parliament
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 27 March 2018
-
LG pulls plug on Warner deal after ball-tampering scandal
-
79 people arrested in Hermanus following violent protests over land
-
Senior Crime Intelligence official locked out in row over suspension
-
Australian trio await fate for roles in ball-tampering scandal
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.