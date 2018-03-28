Nkoana-Mashabane: Govt won't allow chaos regarding land expropriation

Nkoana-Mashabane has acknowledged that great progress has been made in the past 24 years to redistribute land but it can now move faster.

JOHANNESBURG – Land Reform Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane says government has never reacted to provocation and will not allow any chaos regarding land expropriation without compensation to take place.

In Gauteng and the Western Cape, residents have been trying to grab land for the past few weeks which has been strongly criticized by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Agriculture groups, government and activists are taking part in a land debate in Illovo.

Nkoana-Mashabane says that South Africans must not be selfish when trying to address the land issue but aim at taking the entire country forward.

“We can actually all work together, we don’t need money to make true correcting the original sin of making blacks feel like they’re second-class citizens in this country.”

Nkoana-Mashabane has acknowledged that great progress has been made in the past 24 years to redistribute land but it can now move faster.

The minister says there is no international example of successful land redistribution that South Africa can look to for answers.