Michael Masutha welcomes convicted racist Momberg's sentence
Vicki Momberg was caught on camera in 2017 racially abusing police officers who were trying to help her after a smash and grab incident.
JOHANNESBURG - Justice Minister Michael Masutha has welcomed the sentence handed down to convicted racist Vicki Momberg.
Momberg was caught on camera in 2016 racially abusing police officers who were trying to help her after a smash nd grab incident.
On Wednesday, the Randburg Magistrates Court sentenced her to three years behind bars, with one year suspended.
In her judgment, magistrate Pravina Raghoonandan told the court that Momberg’s racist rant would not be accommodated.
“The duty to eradicate racism and its tendencies has become all the more apparent, essential and urgent now. For this reason, nothing that threatens to take us back to our racist past should be glossed over.”
Momberg has been denied bail while her lawyers appeal her sentence.
At the same time, the National Prosecuting Authority says the effective two-year jail term handed down to Momberg is a landmark sentence that will set a precedent for similar cases.
#VickiMomberg The Magistrate says this case has become a matter of public interest - with some calling for direct imprisonment while others say that would be harsh. She says the State has however called for Momberg to be handed a jail term. HM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 28, 2018
#VickiMomberg legal representative has asked that the court extend Momberg’s bail for a week while he prepares an appeal. He says while court has handed down sentence - there is a minimal flight risk. The state opposes this. HM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 28, 2018
Popular in Local
-
Mkhwebane loses appeal on costs order in Absa-Bankorp matter
-
Vicki Momberg denied bail following sentencing
-
Gigaba again forced to defend his nationality in Parliament
-
Applause, joy as social media reacts to Vicki Momberg sentencing
-
Vicki Momberg handed three years in jail for racist rant, one year suspended
-
Cricket Australia’s charges indicate sandpaper used in ball-tampering
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.