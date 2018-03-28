Popular Topics
Michael Masutha welcomes convicted racist Momberg's sentence

Vicki Momberg was caught on camera in 2017 racially abusing police officers who were trying to help her after a smash and grab incident.

FILE: Justice Minister Michael Masutha. Picture: EWN.
FILE: Justice Minister Michael Masutha. Picture: EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Justice Minister Michael Masutha has welcomed the sentence handed down to convicted racist Vicki Momberg.

Momberg was caught on camera in 2016 racially abusing police officers who were trying to help her after a smash nd grab incident.

On Wednesday, the Randburg Magistrates Court sentenced her to three years behind bars, with one year suspended.

In her judgment, magistrate Pravina Raghoonandan told the court that Momberg’s racist rant would not be accommodated.

“The duty to eradicate racism and its tendencies has become all the more apparent, essential and urgent now. For this reason, nothing that threatens to take us back to our racist past should be glossed over.”

Momberg has been denied bail while her lawyers appeal her sentence.

At the same time, the National Prosecuting Authority says the effective two-year jail term handed down to Momberg is a landmark sentence that will set a precedent for similar cases.

