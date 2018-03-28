Mashaba calls on City of Joburg to probe contract with NGO he chaired
Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says he’s done nothing wrong and that he didn’t personally benefit from the contract.
JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has admitted he recommended the city investigate a contract with an NGO he once chaired but insists the correct procurement processes were followed.
The African National Congress (ANC) has accused Mashaba of appointing the Field Band Foundation to provide services to the council for R11 million to benefit children from broken families.
Mashaba says he’s done nothing wrong and that he didn’t personally benefit from the contract.
The mayor has called on the authorities to investigate the matter.
“How would I have benefited from young, black disadvantaged children? Let the council take this to any institute of the state to investigate whether I benefited.”
But the ANC in Johannesburg says the NGO is receiving preferential treatment and was coached by the city on how to make proposals for funding.
The party’s Jolidee Matongo says: “The city has been assisting the NGO to put together a proposal that would fit the requirements. Already in that process, there is a flaunting of the rules because we don’t expect someone to do a service for the city and at the same time the city helps them with their proposal for funding.”
Earlier in March, the ANC also claimed that Mashsaba ensured that a company which his wife had shares in was awarded a tender.
The fact that the ANC is willing to make a political issue out of my family’s historical personal support for this NGO just demonstrates how low they are willing to stoop. pic.twitter.com/FnMHhBY5cI— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) March 27, 2018
LISTEN: Mashaba admits endorsing NGO he chaired for city funds
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
