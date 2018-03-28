Popular Topics
Malema: EFF won’t stop until Trollip is removed

Julius Malema is addressing a rally in New Brighton, Port Elizabeth on Wednesday evening, ahead of Thursday’s motion of no confidence debate against Athol Trollip.

FILE: Julius Malema addressing supporters at the EFF Human Rights Day rally in Mpumalanga. Picture: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter
25 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has told supporters that the red berets will not stop until Athol Trollip is removed as Nelson Mandela Bay mayor.

Malema is addressing a rally in New Brighton, Port Elizabeth on Wednesday evening, ahead of Thursday’s motion of no confidence debate.

The EFF tabled the motion against Trollip following the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s decision not to support a motion on land expropriation without compensation which was passed in the National Assembly last Month.

Malema says it's important to withdraw the red berets support for the DA in the metro.

“We are not loyal to anyone; we are loyal to the land. Anyone that speaks the land, anyone that holds the land is our friend.”

Malema says he doesn't care if Trollip survives Thursday's vote or not, as long as it’s on record that the DA governs without the support of the red berets.

He's also reiterated that he's never called for white people to leave the country.

“Women must own land, men must own land, whites must own land, we must own land. We never said any white man must leave South Africa. We said to them we are going to share according to the demographics of this country.”

