Mabuza asks FS govt to reconsider Magashule's R20m farewell party decision

Deputy President David Mabuza has told members of the National Council of Provinces that they are correct to raise concerns about the farewell party to be funded by taxpayers' money.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy President David Mabuza is calling on the Free State provincial government to reconsider its decision to throw a lavish R20 million farewell party for outgoing premier Ace Magashule.

Magashule is reported to have instructed government officials in Bloemfontein to leave work by 9 o'clock on Wednesday morning to attend his farewell party.

Mabuza says he will reach out to the Free State provincial government to find out why it insisted on a farewell party for its outgoing premier.

Mabuza, a former premier of Mpumalanga, told Members of Parliament that he won't be having any farewell bash.

“Well, I’m here. I didn’t have a party at home but I’m still surviving. Because we don’t have money.”

Mabuza is also in full support of lifestyle audits for members of Cabinet, which he says will go a long way in rebuilding public trust and fighting corruption.