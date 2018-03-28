[LISTEN] Mashaba admits endorsing NGO he chaired for city funding

Radio 702 | Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba admits he recommended that an organisation that he previously chaired get funding from the city.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says admits he recommended that an organisation that he previously chaired get funding from the city.

“I said as part of looking at others, please go and engage this organization and see if their programmes will meet with the city’s strategy.”

Mashaba is adamant that the correct procedure was followed.

Listen to the audio above for more.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)