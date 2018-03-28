Popular Topics
[LISTEN] Guptas, Duduzane Zuma & Dudu Myeni to be summoned to Parly inquiry

| Zukiswa Rantho chairperson of the Parliamentary Inquiry into Eskom talks to Karima Brown about the Gupta brothers' no-show in all the courts where they have been expected to appear.

JOHANNESBURG - Parliament's Home Affairs Committee says it will be gathering as much information as possible to determine whether to launch a full-scale Parliamentary inquiry into the Gupta naturalisation matter.

The committee is one of four that has been instructed to investigate allegations of state capture.

Chairperson of the inquiry, Zukiswa Rantho, says addresses provided to the Independent Electoral Commission will be used to issue summonses on the Gupta brothers, the former president's son Duduzane Zuma and former South African Airways board chairperson, Dudu Myeni.

Rantho has also received a threatening phone call accusing the committee of being biased in its work.

Parliament's Public Enterprises Committee has on Tuesday met behind closed doors to discuss outstanding matters related to its inquiry, including what to do about those refusing to accept a summons to testify.

Listen to the audio above for more.

