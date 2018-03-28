[LISTEN] Grant Thornton SA confirms alleged sexual offender still works there

Radio 702 | Gillian Saunders, acting CEO Grant Thornton SA, says alleged sexual predator Vernon Naidoo still works for the company.

JOHANNESBURG – Gillian Saunders, acting CEO at Grant Thornton SA, says alleged sexual predator Vernon Naidoo still works for the company.

She spoke to Talk Radio 702's Eusebius McKaiser on Wednesday.

“Vernon is working for specific clients.”

Saunders was also asked if he is still contracted to the company, despite the fact that the two women involved have been let go, she denies this.

