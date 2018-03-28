LG pulls plug on Warner deal after ball-tampering scandal

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
Go

LG pulls plug on Warner deal after ball-tampering scandal

Axed captain Steve Smith, Warner and batsman Cameron Bancroft have all been sent home with CA set to announce punishments for the trio for their role in the scandal that has rocked Australian cricket to its core.

Steve Smith (left), David Warner (centre) and Cameron Bancroft (right). Picture: Twitter/@CricketAus
Steve Smith (left), David Warner (centre) and Cameron Bancroft (right). Picture: Twitter/@CricketAus
one hour ago

SYDNEY - Multinational electronics company LG has opted not to renew its contract with David Warner following the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa, even as the sacked Australia vice-captain waits to learn his fate from Cricket Australia (CA).

Axed captain Steve Smith, Warner and batsman Cameron Bancroft have all been sent home with CA set to announce punishments for the trio later on Wednesday for their role in the scandal that has rocked Australian cricket to its core.

“LG’s current sponsorship of David Warner is in the final weeks and in light of recent events, we have decided not to renew our partnership,” an LG spokesperson said in a statement.

Opening batsman Warner first started working with LG as the company’s brand ambassador in 2014.

Several of CA’s major sponsors, including cereal maker Sanitarium, have said they would await the results of a full investigation into the scandal before deciding on the future of their deals with the governing body.

Bancroft was caught on camera attempting to scuff up the ball with improvised sandpaper during the Cape Town test on Saturday in a move CA said was hatched by the trio. South Africa went on to win the test and leads the four-match series 2-1.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA