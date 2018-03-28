Land grabs pose risks, warns Patricia de Lille
Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille told councillors the land in question is often uninhabitable - posing fire, flood and health risks.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille says there have been more than 60 land invasions and protests across the city in recent days.
Addressing a full sitting of the city council on Wednesday, De Lille warned land grabs pose risks.
She told councillors the land in question is often uninhabitable - posing fire, flood and health risks.
Meanwhile, a thwarted land invasion in the Hermanus area last week has become a political football with the Democratic Alliance (DA) blaming the African National Congress (ANC) for the unrest.
A satellite police station, a library and at least two vehicles were torched. And shops were looted in the Zwelihle community.
The DA has produced what it says is photographic evidence of two ANC officials exchanging WhatsApp messages apparently plotting further land grabs on private properties.
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has also been accused of fuelling the land grab.
The party’s Bernard Joseph said: “It’s quite clear that the people have a challenge pertaining to housing and human settlements in areas where they live, and the council has failed to make a plan. It’s only correct for the community to mark the land for themselves.”
PROTESTS FOR LAND
ANC MPL Cameron Dugmore has denied claims he was part of a plan to incite violence in the Hermanus area.
Dugmore has on Wednesday addressed a media briefing after the DA released a statement alleging the ANC was behind the protests for land by Zwelilhe residents.
Dugmore says he welcomes any motion against him.
“The ANC in the Western Cape has just rejected these ludicrous allegations by the DA. Khaya Magaxa, the acting ANC provincial leader, has indicated that what lies behind these baseless allegations is that the DA over 10 years has failed to release land.”
At the same time, the Western Cape Human Settlement MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela says land reform is at the root of his department’s budget tabled on Wednesday.
“It’s really about land reform and wealth creation, particularly for previously disadvantaged individuals. The point we’re making is that if you want to speed up land reform, deal with two issues that include giving people title deeds.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Politics
-
DA rally in support of Trollip kicks off in PE CBD
-
WC DA says WhatsApp texts show ANC fueled Overstrand land protests
-
[OPINION] A lament for the state of our democracy
-
Mashaba calls on City of Joburg to probe contract with NGO he chaired
-
[ANALYSIS] Can Ramaphosa solve South Africa’s land-grab problem?
-
[LISTEN] Mashaba admits endorsing NGO he chaired for city funding
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.