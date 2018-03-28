'KZN Health MEC & execs should be charged for deaths of KZN cancer patients'
The Medical Rights Advocacy Network says the number of KZN cancer patients who have died as a result of the oncology crisis is possibly much larger than the Life Esidimeni tragedy.
DURBAN - The Medical Rights Advocacy Network (Meran) says KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Health MEC Sibongiseni Dhlomo and the provincial executive should be criminally charged for the premature deaths of cancer patients as a result of the ongoing oncology crisis.
During a briefing in February, the KZN Health Department said it would be partnering with the private sector, given that the province is without full-time oncologists.
The department claims four radiology machines are now working and the Wits Health Consortium has been brought in to assist with the backlog.
According to the Meran, the oncology crisis has led to an undisclosed number of deaths in the province. Meran’s Poonitha Naidoo says the provincial Health Department is to blame.
“The delay and the switching off of the equipment and not maintaining that equipment as required by law actually advanced these patients’ disease and caused their deaths.”
Meran says the number of KZN cancer patients who have died as a result of the oncology crisis is possibly much larger than the Life Esidimeni tragedy.
This they say is because most of the deaths are categorised as the result of natural causes.
Popular in Local
-
Petrol price hiked by 72 cents
-
Vicki Momberg handed three years in jail for racist rant, one year suspended
-
Mkhwebane loses appeal on costs order in Absa-Bankorp matter
-
Gigaba again forced to defend his nationality in Parliament
-
Vicki Momberg denied bail following sentencing
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 27 March 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.