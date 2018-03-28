Jooste to be subpoenaed to appear before Parliament after no-show
Former Steinhoff chief financial officer Ben le Grange is to be given 10 days to confirm that he will also appear or he too will be summonsed.
CAPE TOWN - The man at the centre of the Steinhoff accounting scandal, former CEO Markus Jooste is to be subpoenaed to appear before Parliament.
Former Steinhoff chief financial officer Ben le Grange is to be given 10 days to confirm that he will also appear or he too will be summonsed.
Both men failed to attend Wednesday’s joint-committee hearing into the suspected fraud that led to the catastrophic collapse of the global retailer’s share price late last year.
In a lawyer’s letter, Jooste claimed his right to a fair trial might be infringed.
The Hawks have, meanwhile, confirmed that they are investigating three matters relating to Steinhoff, which is also the focus of investigations by the Financial Services Board and audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).
Standing Committee on Public Accounts chairperson Themba Godi summed up Members of Parliament’s displeasure and desire for action over Steinhoff.
He said: “Markus Jooste cannot stand out there and be a sore thumb against everybody else, he’ll have to come before this House and talk to us. He must bring all his lawyers; they’ll assist him in terms of how he can respond to questions but they can’t tell us standing on the other side of the Vaal River that they won’t pitch up here - they must pitch up here.”
PwC director Louis Strydom told the hearing the audit firm has not spoken to Jooste after their request for an interview was agreed to but with conditions PwC found to be unacceptable.
Strydom says PwC expects to conclude its investigation into Steinhoff by the end of the year but cautioned that it is very complex.
Popular in Business
-
Petrol price hiked by 72 cents
-
[Watch] SA beer trolls Aussies (who love it, until they hear it’s from Newlands)
-
[ALERT] Reserve Bank cuts repo rate by 25 basis points
-
Steinhoff probe: PwC yet to question Markus Jooste
-
100 companies sign up for YES initiative
-
Ramaphosa urges more businesses to get involved in youth employment
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.