Jarana: SAA's decision to cut routes a tactical move
SAA CEO Vuyani Jarana says the airline will be scaling back on routes that are not profitable until such time as it can compete in the market again.
CAPE TOWN - South African Airways (SAA) chief executive officer Vuyani Jarana says it is not the airline's intention to permanently cut routes as it looks to make itself financially viable.
But he says the airline will be scaling back on routes that are not profitable until such time as it can compete in the market again.
This includes its London route, which Jarana says has been loss-making for years.
Appearing before Parliament's Finance Committee on Tuesday, Jarana said that scaling back on routes is a tactical move for now, and that SAA plans to bring back its London route once it has its house in order.
"If you don't have access to cash, which means each flight you fly, you must go borrow money to put in fuel, and that flight is not full and is not profitable, what you do is you restrict your position until you get organised and then you grow again. So the plan is not a route-cutting plan."
Popular in Business
-
Heineken pulls beer ad after Chance the Rapper complains of racism
-
100 companies sign up for YES initiative
-
Youth urged to take advantage of YES initiative
-
Ramaphosa urges more businesses to get involved in youth employment
-
Topbet cancels meeting with EFF due to nature of demands to be discussed
-
#RandReport: Rand weaker as S&P warns on economic headwinds
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.