Jarana: SAA's decision to cut routes a tactical move

CAPE TOWN - South African Airways (SAA) chief executive officer Vuyani Jarana says it is not the airline's intention to permanently cut routes as it looks to make itself financially viable.

But he says the airline will be scaling back on routes that are not profitable until such time as it can compete in the market again.

This includes its London route, which Jarana says has been loss-making for years.

Appearing before Parliament's Finance Committee on Tuesday, Jarana said that scaling back on routes is a tactical move for now, and that SAA plans to bring back its London route once it has its house in order.

"If you don't have access to cash, which means each flight you fly, you must go borrow money to put in fuel, and that flight is not full and is not profitable, what you do is you restrict your position until you get organised and then you grow again. So the plan is not a route-cutting plan."