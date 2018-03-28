IPL bans Steve Smith and David Warner from upcoming tournament
This follows Cricket Australia’s confirmation that Smith and Warner have been banned for one year following their involvement in the ball-tampering scandal during the third Test against South Africa at Newlands.
JOHANNESBURG - Indian Premier League chairperson Rajeev Shukla and acting president of the BCCI, CK Khanna, have announced that Steve Smith and David Warner have been banned from representing their respective IPL franchises at this year’s tournament.
The BCCI also stated that it hopes that the cricketers participating in the IPL hold the highest regard for the spirit of the game and code of conduct for players and match officials.
Their respective franchises, Sunrisers Hyderabad (Warner) and the Rajasthan Royals (Smith) will be allowed to replace to the players in their squads.
