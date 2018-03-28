‘Inxeba’ producers continue fight against X18 rating

Advocate Steven Budlender, who’s representing the producers, says he’s never seen a more blatant denial of a fair hearing.

JOHANNESBURG - Producers of the South African film Inxeba: The Wound have argued that no reasons were given to explain the ruling that the film contains explicit sexual content with no artistic merit.

The High Court in Pretoria is hearing arguments on Wednesday about the decision by the Film and Publication Board’s Appeals Tribunal to reclassify the film from a rating of 16 to an X18 rating, which meant that Inxeba couldn’t be screened at local cinemas.

A subsequent court order overturned the classification to a lower version of 18 with sex, nudity, violence and language.

Inxeba took home six awards at the South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs) over the weekend for best film, best director, screenplay, editing, actor and supporting actor.

And yet, on Wednesday producers are still fighting about the x-rating of the film.

Congratulations to Inxeba (The Wound), Urucu Media for winning the Golden Horn Award for Best Feature Film @TheWound_SAfilm #SAFTAs12 #OurStoriesAreGold pic.twitter.com/Z91CzarNtX — SAFTAS (@SAFTAS1) March 24, 2018

Advocate Steven Budlender, who’s representing the producers, says the issue is about whether the Appeals Tribunal had jurisdiction and followed a fair procedure when classifying the film.

Budlender says he’s never seen a more blatant denial of a fair hearing, as the film was given an x-rating without hearing from the producers.

He’s also argued that if the three sex scenes in question are deleted, the ending of the film would make no sense.

The Film and Publications Board has asked to be added as respondents in this review application.

