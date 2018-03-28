EWN attended a one-day wine course to learn the dos and don’ts of wine storage, the different types of wine and which foods to pair them with.

JOHANNESBURG – Grapes are amazing. They are sweet, some are semi-sweet and come in different colours. They can be eaten as is, with cheese, added to cereal but best of all, grapes make wine!

Eyewitness News attended a one-day wine course at the exclusive Private Hotel School in Rosebank to learn the dos and don’ts of wine storage, the different types of wine and which foods to pair them with.

A lot goes into making wine but we are not going to focus on that, instead you will get practical tips on how to live the wine life!

GRAPE/WINE VARIETIES

Let’s get started with the wonderful fruit, the grape. This is not a full list of wines, it’s just the basics.

Chenin Blanc: Characterised by its versatility, Chenin Blanc gives great fruity, apricot flavours. Other flavours include passion fruit, apple, peach and pear.

Sauvignon Blanc: The acidity in this wine needs to sit in your mouth, work with the inside of your cheeks and make your mouth water so that you can take your next sip quickly. This wine begs you to come back for more. Notable flavours are lemon lime, peach and granadilla.

Chardonnay: The Chardonnay originates from the Burgundy and Chablis areas in France. Wine made from this variety traditionally has a rich colour with a strong bouquet that reminds you of lemon-butter, citrus and marmalade on toast. Most chardonnays are full, golden and velvety.



Merlot: This is an early ripening grape variety, traditionally used as a blending partner, to add softness to Cabernet Sauvignon. The thick blue-black skin endows the wine with a deep colour. Merlot has rich flavours of blackberry, plum and cherry.

Pinotage: Wave the brightly coloured South African flag because you can drink this wine with pride as it originates from home soil. It can produce complex and fruity wines, but is often drinkable when it is young. This wine has a distinctive flavour; quite fruity and often compared with banana. Typical flavours include raspberry jam, strawberry and dried bananas.

Shiraz: Also referred to as Syrah, this wine yields deep purple smoky and spices wines which develop a complex character with age. Notable flavours include ripe berries, pepper and toasty oak.

WINE STORAGE

For any wine selling business or wine lover, storing wine well is important. You don’t have to have a wine cellar or a dungeon to store your favourite beverage.

Wines must be stored at 15 degrees Celsius in the winter and 20 degrees Celsius in the summer. It’s important that the temperature does not fluctuate. Ensure that your wine is not stored next to the stove, fridge or washing machine.

White wine must be stored between 10 and 15 degrees Celsius.

Red wine needs a slightly higher storage – between 24 and 27 degrees Celsius.

Darkness: The sun and any kind of light is bad for your wine, especially sparkling wines and champagne as the light harms wine.

PAIRING FOOD AND WINE

You’ve probably heard that red wine goes well with red meat and white wine goes well with white uhm meat (fish, poultry). This is somewhat true, but because wines keep evolving the flavours become complex.

We can’t give you a complete list of which food goes well with which wine, but we have some tips for you:

• Sauces often determine what to pair with which wine.

• What is in the food and wine (for example, the flavours of the wine) usually go with that wine.

• Be careful when adding salt to food that is going to be paired with white wine.

• Riesling is a must-try with sushi.

• Lemon kills any type of wine.

• Forget champagne breakfast! Chardonnay goes well with brunch. Think of salami, salmon, bacon, hollandaise sauce... delish!

Remember that when drinking wine, there are three basic steps: appearance (sight), smell (nose) and taste (palate). All of these senses are a necessary for the experience of drinking wine. It’s about making memories, enjoying life and enjoying grapes. Wine is, after all, about life.