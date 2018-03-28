Popular Topics
Hiker recounts details of attack at gunpoint on Table Mountain

Reshaad Jakoet was one of a group of 11 people held at gunpoint by three attackers while hiking on the Kwagga trail near Duiker Island.

FILE: A general view of Table Mountain in Cape Town. Picture: Pixabay.com.
FILE: A general view of Table Mountain in Cape Town. Picture: Pixabay.com.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town hiker involved in an attack on Table Mountain has described the incident as terrifying and frustrating.

Reshaad Jakoet was one of a group of 11 people held at gunpoint by three attackers while hiking on the Kwagga trail near Duiker Island.

The attack occurred at the weekend and no arrests have yet been made.

Jakoet says the group was making its way through a gulley when they were approached by the assailants.

“While climbing the gulley we were approached by armed men. One fired a warning shot before coming closer to us. They grabbed some of our belongings, while one of the men kept an eye on us.”

This is the latest in a spate of armed attacks on hikers, runners and cyclists across the Cape.

In January, nine people were robbed and five of them stabbed while on a hiking trail on the mountain above Kalk Bay.

In the same month, a 56-year-old man was stabbed to death while hiking with his wife in Echo Valley.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

