Henri van Breda to wait a little longer as judgment delayed
A gaunt-looking Van Breda made a brief appearance in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday.
CAPE TOWN – Family axe murder accused Henri van Breda will have to sweat it out a bit longer now that judgment has been postponed to May.
Van Breda, who claims an intruder attacked his family, was to hear his fate on 23 April.
He's accused of killing his parents and older brother, and the attempted murder of his younger sister in their Stellenbosch home in January 2015.
His go-to navy blue suit sat noticeably looser on him than it had last time he was in court in February.
But if the murder accused had hoped for a resolution to the trial sooner rather than later, stand-in Judge Mushtak Parker's announcement of the postponement quickly shattered this.
Parker did not give reasons for the postponement, but assured the court that Judge Siraj Desai would see the case through to its conclusion.
Desai has been overseeing the matter since the trial began last year.
