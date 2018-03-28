Health Dept: Listeria strain at Rainbow Chicken facility not deadly ST6
Rainbow Chicken, whose polony has been recalled from stores, still had other strains of listeria bacteria in its polony and factory which can make people sick.
JOHANNESBURG - The Health Department has confirmed the listeria bacteria found at the Rainbow Chicken polony factory in Sasolburg is not the ST6 strain that caused most of the 183 deaths.
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) completed the whole genome sequencing of the strains taken from the RCL factory in the Free State this week.
The NICD says the fact that it hasn't found the ST6 strain in the RCL foods production facility strengthens the findings that it is the Enterprise facility that's causing the outbreak.
Lawyer Richard Spoor is finalising papers to file class action papers against Tiger Brands, to sue them on behalf of many families who lost loved ones and survivors who were disabled by the disease.
