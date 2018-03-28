Hashim Amla: Ball-tampering incident a wake-up call
Cricket Australia banned Steve Smith and David Warner for 12 months, while the man who tampered with the ball, Cameron Bancroft, won’t be able to play for nine months.
JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN - Proteas batsman Hashim Amla has reacted to Cricket Australia’s decision to slap bans on its players for the ball-tampering scandal.
Amla says the incident is a wake-up call.
“It gives every team in the world a reality check… what kind of cricket do you want to play?”
Amla says that he doesn’t like to see anyone in this kind of situation.
“Definitely, we feel sympathetic for a person who has made a mistake and has to pay the price for it.”
The banned trio do have a right to appeal Cricket Australia’s decision.
At the same time, Dr Ali Bacher has praised Cricket Australia’s handling of the crisis.
Bacher, a former president of Cricket South Africa and experienced administrator, says they did the right thing.
“I know the CEO very well… very able and competent administrator. They had to do it above board. The process was conducted professionally from start to finish.”
