Grant Thornton exec insists company protected sexual harassment victim

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
Go

Grant Thornton exec insists company protected sexual harassment victim

The company says the man involved has since resigned from the company following a disciplinary hearing which it says was inconclusive.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
19 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Deputy CEO at Grant Thornton Johannesburg insists the company did all it could to protect a woman whose contract was terminated after she spoke out about alleged sexual harassment and victimisation at the firm.

A former director Nerisha Singh has revealed how she's been left humiliated and traumatised after her employment was ended when she laid a complaint against the company's head of forensics.

She claims the alleged abuse started last year when her former boss made sexual advances towards her and touched her inappropriately in the workplace.

The company says the man involved has since resigned from the company following a disciplinary hearing which it says was inconclusive.

The firm's Gillian Saunders says: “I was very open to the processes that we instituted here. I think state capture has got nothing to do with issues we’re talking about at the moment. We're a firm that is very ethical and we’ll support all our staff, whether it’s the type of harassment we talked about.

“We don’t tolerate it, it’s absolutely not our values.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA