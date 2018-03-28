Grant Thornton exec insists company protected sexual harassment victim

The company says the man involved has since resigned from the company following a disciplinary hearing which it says was inconclusive.

JOHANNESBURG – Deputy CEO at Grant Thornton Johannesburg insists the company did all it could to protect a woman whose contract was terminated after she spoke out about alleged sexual harassment and victimisation at the firm.

A former director Nerisha Singh has revealed how she's been left humiliated and traumatised after her employment was ended when she laid a complaint against the company's head of forensics.

She claims the alleged abuse started last year when her former boss made sexual advances towards her and touched her inappropriately in the workplace.

The firm's Gillian Saunders says: “I was very open to the processes that we instituted here. I think state capture has got nothing to do with issues we’re talking about at the moment. We're a firm that is very ethical and we’ll support all our staff, whether it’s the type of harassment we talked about.

“We don’t tolerate it, it’s absolutely not our values.”