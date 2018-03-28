-
Eskom execs to receive bonuses as long as targets are met, says CEOBusiness
-
Jarana: SAA's decision to cut routes a tactical moveBusiness
-
Ramaphosa urges more businesses to get involved in youth employmentBusiness
-
Heineken pulls beer ad after Chance the Rapper complains of racismBusiness
-
Uber’s use of fewer safety sensors prompts questions after Arizona crashWorld
-
S&P: South Africa needs stronger growth to escape "junk"Business
Grant Thornton exec insists company protected sexual harassment victim
The company says the man involved has since resigned from the company following a disciplinary hearing which it says was inconclusive.
JOHANNESBURG – Deputy CEO at Grant Thornton Johannesburg insists the company did all it could to protect a woman whose contract was terminated after she spoke out about alleged sexual harassment and victimisation at the firm.
A former director Nerisha Singh has revealed how she's been left humiliated and traumatised after her employment was ended when she laid a complaint against the company's head of forensics.
She claims the alleged abuse started last year when her former boss made sexual advances towards her and touched her inappropriately in the workplace.
The company says the man involved has since resigned from the company following a disciplinary hearing which it says was inconclusive.
The firm's Gillian Saunders says: “I was very open to the processes that we instituted here. I think state capture has got nothing to do with issues we’re talking about at the moment. We're a firm that is very ethical and we’ll support all our staff, whether it’s the type of harassment we talked about.
“We don’t tolerate it, it’s absolutely not our values.”
