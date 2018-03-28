Grant beneficiaries to cough up R10 in bank charges if they use Sassa cards
The banking charges are because of the continued use of Grindrod Bank without a contract in place until the Post Office is ready to take over.
CAPE TOWN - Social grants beneficiaries who receive their money using a South Africa Social Security Agency (Sassa) banking card will have to cough up R10 in bank charges from 1 April.
This has been revealed by the Social Security Agency in Parliament on Wednesday, which is providing an update about the institutionalisation of grants from April.
On Friday, the Constitutional Court granted a six-month extension to Cash Paymaster Services to disburse grants in cash.
But Sassa says awarding a new contract for cash payments is already in jeopardy.
It says it’s negotiating with Treasury and the Social Development Department to subsidise banking charges for the 5.4 million people who receive their money using Sassa cards. But for now, beneficiaries will have to carry the burden.
The banking charges are because of the continued use of Grindrod Bank without a contract in place until the Post Office is ready to take over.
Parliamentarians across the board have not received the news well.
Chairperson Zoleka Capa said: “They [beneficiaries] are not supposed to suffer as they’re not responsible for our mess up.”
Meanwhile, Sassa has already received an objection to its bid evaluation process to award a new cash payment tender.
G4S has sent the agency a lawyer’s letter calling for the process to be halted.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Vicki Momberg denied bail following sentencing
-
Applause, joy as social media reacts to Vicki Momberg sentencing
-
Vicki Momberg handed three years in jail for racist rant, one year suspended
-
Gigaba again forced to defend his nationality in Parliament
-
Cricket Australia’s charges indicate sandpaper used in ball-tampering
-
IPL bans Steve Smith and David Warner from upcoming tournament
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.