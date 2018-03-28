Grain SA: Land expropriation must be handled carefully

The issue of land expropriation without compensation is being debated by the government, agricultural experts and farmers in Illovo on Wednesday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Grain farmers association Grain SA says the housing shortage cannot only be solved through the expropriation of agricultural land.

Grain SA’s CEO Jannie de Villiers says land expropriation has to be handled carefully.

“The need is a lot bigger for housing, we can’t do one without the other. Due to an improper or disorderly way of doing land reform, then we’re going to see a 13% decline in our plantage."

#LandDebate Grain SA’s Jannie de Villiers now delivering his presentation on food security. ML pic.twitter.com/Lu2kbQUDVm — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 28, 2018

He says if this is done the wrong way it could impact food security.

“Our bigger, black farmers are moving nowhere. If the country is not going to grow all the land that we lose here and move the production to the Eastern Cape, we’re going to be food insecure in five or 10 years’ time.”

De Villiers says the government has to act fast and address the housing shortage in the country which is now resulting in crime.

#LandDebate Whittaker: New landowners are cut off from capital. Settlement agreements prevent them from getting bonds. ML — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 28, 2018

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)