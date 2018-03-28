Grain SA: Land expropriation must be handled carefully

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
Go

Grain SA: Land expropriation must be handled carefully

The issue of land expropriation without compensation is being debated by the government, agricultural experts and farmers in Illovo on Wednesday morning.

A general view of maize grown by local farmers near Mtshezi in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: @GrainSA/Twitter.
A general view of maize grown by local farmers near Mtshezi in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: @GrainSA/Twitter.
28 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Grain farmers association Grain SA says the housing shortage cannot only be solved through the expropriation of agricultural land.

The issue of land expropriation without compensation is being debated by the government, agricultural experts and farmers in Illovo on Wednesday morning.

Grain SA’s CEO Jannie de Villiers says land expropriation has to be handled carefully.

“The need is a lot bigger for housing, we can’t do one without the other. Due to an improper or disorderly way of doing land reform, then we’re going to see a 13% decline in our plantage."

He says if this is done the wrong way it could impact food security.

“Our bigger, black farmers are moving nowhere. If the country is not going to grow all the land that we lose here and move the production to the Eastern Cape, we’re going to be food insecure in five or 10 years’ time.”

De Villiers says the government has to act fast and address the housing shortage in the country which is now resulting in crime.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA