Gigaba: Home Affairs ready for busy Easter long weekend
JOHANNESBURG - Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba says the department has put plans in place for what is expected to be a busy, long weekend.
Gigaba was speaking in Centurion on Wednesday morning ahead of the Easter break.
Gigaba says plans have been put in place to make sure operations run smoothly at all South Africa’s ports of entry.
“The 2017/18 festive season operation was executed successfully and efficiently, thus allowing for a sound base for preparing for the next operation which is Easter.”
Gigaba says operating hours for Home Affairs workers at selected ports of entry such as the Beitbridge Border have also been extended.
“The extension of operational hours at the port of entries commenced on 27 March and will run up until 6 April 2018.”
In 2017, over 1.2 million South Africans and foreign nationals arrived and departed from the country during the Easter period.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
