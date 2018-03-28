Gigaba again forced to defend his nationality in Parliament
Two weeks ago, the EFF raised a similar question during Gigaba's testimony before the Public Enterprises Committee's inquiry into mismanagement at Eskom.
CAPE TOWN – Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba has once again had to defend his nationality in Parliament.
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)'s Tebogo Mokwele asked him to clarify his place of birth during question time in the National Council of Provinces on Tuesday.
Two weeks ago, the EFF raised a similar question during Gigaba's testimony before the Public Enterprises Committee's inquiry into mismanagement at Eskom.
Last year, former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor alleged that Gigaba is Zimbabwean.
Gigaba says the EFF's persistence on this matter, smacks of xenophobia.
At the Eskom Inquiry two weeks ago, the EFF's Marshall Dlamini and Floyd Shivambu raised the ire of Gigaba when they questioned his nationality.
He said their persistence was an affront to his late father and his family who hail from Kwazulu-Natal.
Although Gigaba provided details of his birthplace and his ancestry to the inquiry, Mokwele now claims that he had not adequately done so.
“If he's proud of being a Zulu guy, he must tell us he's a Zulu person.
Gigaba says he's being attacked because of the colour of his skin.
“The honourable member is not that far from me in terms of complexion.”
Mokwele says that she can provide evidence which calls into question Gigaba's nationality.
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 27 March 2018
-
Guptas in hot water in India after court no-show
-
Senior Crime Intelligence official locked out in row over suspension
-
Hermanus tense following land grab attempt - witness
-
IEC info to be used to summons Guptas, Duduzane Zuma & Dudu Myeni
-
100 companies sign up for YES initiative
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.