Gigaba again forced to defend his nationality in Parliament

Two weeks ago, the EFF raised a similar question during Gigaba's testimony before the Public Enterprises Committee's inquiry into mismanagement at Eskom.

CAPE TOWN – Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba has once again had to defend his nationality in Parliament.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)'s Tebogo Mokwele asked him to clarify his place of birth during question time in the National Council of Provinces on Tuesday.

Two weeks ago, the EFF raised a similar question during Gigaba's testimony before the Public Enterprises Committee's inquiry into mismanagement at Eskom.

Last year, former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor alleged that Gigaba is Zimbabwean.

Gigaba says the EFF's persistence on this matter, smacks of xenophobia.

At the Eskom Inquiry two weeks ago, the EFF's Marshall Dlamini and Floyd Shivambu raised the ire of Gigaba when they questioned his nationality.

He said their persistence was an affront to his late father and his family who hail from Kwazulu-Natal.

Although Gigaba provided details of his birthplace and his ancestry to the inquiry, Mokwele now claims that he had not adequately done so.

“If he's proud of being a Zulu guy, he must tell us he's a Zulu person.

Gigaba says he's being attacked because of the colour of his skin.

“The honourable member is not that far from me in terms of complexion.”

Mokwele says that she can provide evidence which calls into question Gigaba's nationality.