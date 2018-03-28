FS Premier’s office satisfied with plan to deal with Estina culprits

According to the Public Protector's request, the plan had to also address steps that would be taken to initiate disciplinary action against implicated individuals.

JOHANNESBURG – The Free State Premier’s office says it is satisfied with the implementation plan it has submitted to the Public Protector in relation to her instruction to take action against those found to be culpable in the Estina Dairy farm scandal.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane had given the Free State government thirty days to detail plans to deal with findings and remedial actions contained in her report.

According to the Public Protector's request, the plan had to also address steps that would be taken to initiate disciplinary action against implicated individuals.

Mkhwebane's report has been labelled by the Democratic Alliance (DA) as a whitewash that failed to probe the role of key political figures in the scandal.

Free State Premier’s office spokesperson Tiisetso Makhele says the office's implementation plan is in line with what the Public Protector requested.

“We’re confident that emanating from the implementation of this particular implementation plan, we’ll be able to deal with issues which relate to alleged or cases of maladministration and misconduct which the Public Protector found.”

He says the office is ready to discipline whoever is found to have taken part in the scandal.

Makhele was not prepared to go into the details of the plan.