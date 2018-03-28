Facebook to introduce new privacy controls in wake of data scandal
Ahead of the entry into force of a landmark European Union data protection law in May, the social network will add a new “Privacy Shortcuts” menu.
BRUSSELS - Facebook, embroiled in a huge data scandal which has wiped off over $100 billion in its market value, on Wednesday announced a series of privacy changes it was making to give users more control over their data.
Ahead of the entry into force of a landmark European Union data protection law in May, the social network will add a new “Privacy Shortcuts” menu which will let users review what they’ve shared and delete it, as well as features enabling them to download their data and move it to another service.
“The last week showed how much more work we need to do to enforce our policies and to help people understand how Facebook works and the choices they have over their data,” Erin Egan, VP and Chief Privacy Officer, and Ashlie Beringer, VP and Deputy General Counsel at Facebook, wrote in a blog post.
“So in addition to Mark’s announcements last week – cracking down on abuse of the Facebook platform, strengthening our policies, and making it easier for people to revoke apps’ ability to use your data – we’re taking additional steps in the coming weeks to put people in more control over their privacy.”
