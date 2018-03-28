EFF to march on various health facilities in North West

The EFF says its calling for better healthcare services, improved infrastructure and the allocation of resources to facilities across the province.

JOHANNESBURG – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the North West will march on various health facilities in the province as part of the party’s national public healthcare campaign.

The party has declared 2018 the year that it will challenge the lack of adequate public health services in the country, while in the North West its department of health has been rocked by corruption allegations and staff demonstrations.

Hospitals are running low on medical supplies as the go-slow at the Mmabatho medical stores enters its fifth week.

EFF spokesperson Dan Sephelle says that it is the patients that suffer most.

“The shortage of stuff and also long queues at hospitals... there’s lack of medication which results in patients being discharged in the same condition.”

The marches, which started in February, will take place every month until the end of the year.