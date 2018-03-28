EFF to march on various health facilities in North West
The EFF says its calling for better healthcare services, improved infrastructure and the allocation of resources to facilities across the province.
JOHANNESBURG – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the North West will march on various health facilities in the province as part of the party’s national public healthcare campaign.
The party has declared 2018 the year that it will challenge the lack of adequate public health services in the country, while in the North West its department of health has been rocked by corruption allegations and staff demonstrations.
The EFF says it is calling for better healthcare services, improved infrastructure and the allocation of resources to facilities across the province.
Hospitals are running low on medical supplies as the go-slow at the Mmabatho medical stores enters its fifth week.
EFF spokesperson Dan Sephelle says that it is the patients that suffer most.
“The shortage of stuff and also long queues at hospitals... there’s lack of medication which results in patients being discharged in the same condition.”
The marches, which started in February, will take place every month until the end of the year.
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 27 March 2018
-
Gigaba again forced to defend his nationality in Parliament
-
Guptas in hot water in India after court no-show
-
Senior Crime Intelligence official locked out in row over suspension
-
Hermanus tense following land grab attempt - witness
-
IEC info to be used to summons Guptas, Duduzane Zuma & Dudu Myeni
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.