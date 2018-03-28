EFF denies being behind violent protest in Hermanus

Community leaders met with government officials on Tuesday to discuss their concerns and demands.

CAPE TOWN - Municipal and provincial government officials are desperately trying to restore calm to a Hermanus community.

Zwelihle has seen days of violent protests following a thwarted land invasion last week.

There’s been a series of arson attacks and clashes with police during the demonstrations.

Some are blaming the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) for fuelling tensions but the party’s Bernard Joseph denies they’re behind the chaos.

“We’re not advocating but if people have a need for land especially for human settlement purposes, it’s important that we should assist them in that regard.”

ARRESTS

Seventy-nine people have been arrested after being implicated in violent protests in Zwelihle near Hermanus.

Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela told community members that local government had identified land for the residents of Zwelihle.

Some protesters told Eyewitness News that they had to make sacrifices to stand in solidarity with fellow citizens.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to do everything in his power to prevent land grabs.

This follows the arrest of five people who were attempting to occupy vacant land in the Midrand area over the weekend.

In another incident, police blocked a group of Alexandra residents from invading land in Marlboro in northern Johannesburg.

Additional reporting by Graig-Lee Smith and Regan Thaw.

