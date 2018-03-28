Popular Topics
Dept says health, safety in mines responsibility of all social partners

There has been an increase in the number of mining fatalities recorded in the first quarter of this year.

Miners walk down a mine shaft. Picture: AFP
Miners walk down a mine shaft. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Mineral Resources Department has appealed for vigilance on health and safety in the mining sector.

The appeal by the department follows the increase in the number of mining fatalities recorded in the first quarter of this year.

The department says health and safety are among its key focus areas and immediate priorities.

Spokesperson Ayanda Shezi says safety problems are the responsibility of all social partners.

“Labour, the employers as well as the department - so the minister is calling on everybody to come together and find solutions on health and safety through structures that have already been established, including the Mine, Health and Safety Council.”

