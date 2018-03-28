Dept says health, safety in mines responsibility of all social partners
There has been an increase in the number of mining fatalities recorded in the first quarter of this year.
JOHANNESBURG - The Mineral Resources Department has appealed for vigilance on health and safety in the mining sector.
The appeal by the department follows the increase in the number of mining fatalities recorded in the first quarter of this year.
The department says health and safety are among its key focus areas and immediate priorities.
Spokesperson Ayanda Shezi says safety problems are the responsibility of all social partners.
“Labour, the employers as well as the department - so the minister is calling on everybody to come together and find solutions on health and safety through structures that have already been established, including the Mine, Health and Safety Council.”
Popular in Business
-
[Watch] SA beer trolls Aussies (who love it, until they hear it’s from Newlands)
-
Petrol price hiked by 72 cents
-
Jooste to be subpoenaed to appear before Parliament after no-show
-
100 companies sign up for YES initiative
-
[ALERT] Reserve Bank cuts repo rate by 25 basis points
-
#RandReport: Rand falls after Reserve Bank rate cut
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.